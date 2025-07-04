SEBI Bans Jane Street: Inside The ₹36,000 Cr Market Manipulation

Addressing top industrialists at a FICCI event in Delhi, Deputy Army Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh shared his top suggestions from Operation Sindoor with the industry. Stressing on the importance of investing in Research and Development (R&D), Lt Gen Singh said Operation Sindoor had an important learning – that the country had to reduce dependence on imported components. He said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ was not an option and the industry had to ensure that no country had the power to hold India hostange. He added that while profit was important, there could be no compromise on quality and more importantly, delivery timelines.