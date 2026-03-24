SEBI Eases FDI Rules, IPO Norms To Boost Markets & Ease Investor Flows

Securities and Exchange Board of India has rolled out a sweeping set of reforms aimed at boosting ease of doing business and improving market efficiency. Chaired by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the board approved key changes including FDI settlement netting, allowing foreign investors to offset buy and sell trades on the same day—reducing funding needs and operational costs. Investor-friendly IPO reforms mandate a simplified, abridged prospectus to make financial data more accessible. SEBI has also introduced stricter conflict-of-interest norms for officials, signaling a strong push for transparency. Additional changes include relaxed rules for AIFs, REITs and InvITs, along with a revamped “fit and proper” framework—aimed at making India’s capital markets more efficient and investor-friendly.