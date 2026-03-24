SEBI Warns Directors After HDFC Bank Row, Seeks Proof For Governance Claims

Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a strong message on corporate governance, stressing that independent directors must back any serious allegations with proper evidence. The remarks come in the backdrop of the recent developments at HDFC Bank, where former chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepped down citing concerns over “values and ethics” without detailing specifics. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized that such statements can significantly impact minority shareholders and market sentiment. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has appointed external law firms to review the resignation letter and assess governance concerns. The development highlights SEBI’s push for accountability, transparency, and responsible communication from board members in India’s financial ecosystem.