SEBI's White Paper On F&O Reveals ₹1 Lakh Average Loss Per Retail Trader, Volumes Drop By 26%

SEBI’s crackdown on alleged manipulation by U.S.-based hedge fund Jane Street has sent shockwaves through India’s derivatives market. A white paper reveals that 91% of retail F&O traders lost money in FY25, with average losses rising to ₹1 lakh per person. SEBI plans tighter surveillance on weekly options expiries beyond Nifty and Bank Nifty. Market turnover is already shrinking — F&O volumes dropped 26% on the NSE — raising big questions about liquidity and retail participation. Market analyst Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, responded that if large players like Jane Street exit, market structure and volumes could drastically change. Listen in.could drastically change. Listen in