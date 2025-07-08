Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
SEBI's White Paper On F&O Reveals ₹1 Lakh Average Loss Per Retail Trader, Volumes Drop By 26%

SEBI's White Paper On F&O Reveals ₹1 Lakh Average Loss Per Retail Trader, Volumes Drop By 26%

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

SEBI’s crackdown on alleged manipulation by U.S.-based hedge fund Jane Street has sent shockwaves through India’s derivatives market. A white paper reveals that 91% of retail F&O traders lost money in FY25, with average losses rising to ₹1 lakh per person. SEBI plans tighter surveillance on weekly options expiries beyond Nifty and Bank Nifty. Market turnover is already shrinking — F&O volumes dropped 26% on the NSE — raising big questions about liquidity and retail participation. Market analyst Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, responded that if large players like Jane Street exit, market structure and volumes could drastically change. Listen in.could drastically change. Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended