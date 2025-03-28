scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Sectors To Watch In FY26: Mayuresh Joshi On Banking, Healthcare And Rural Growth

Feedback

Sectors To Watch In FY26: Mayuresh Joshi On Banking, Healthcare And Rural Growth

Looking ahead to FY26, Mayuresh Joshi from William O'Neil India shares his top sector picks for potential growth. He highlights financial services, particularly banking, as a leading sector, anticipating stabilizing asset quality and potential interest rate cuts. Within healthcare, hospital stocks are expected to continue their strong performance, driven by bed additions and medical tourism. Mayuresh Joshi also sees significant potential in domestic rural-facing sectors like agrochemicals and fertilizers, anticipating a boost from strong Rabi harvests and favourable weather conditions. Tune in to discover which sectors and stocks are poised to outperform in FY26 and learn how to position your portfolio for maximum returns

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement