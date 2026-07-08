Semaglutide Market Enters New Phase; Generics Dominate, Innovators Hold Ground

India's weight-loss drug market is entering a new phase. According to Pharmatrac's June Indian Pharmaceutical Market data, the rapid expansion of the injectable semaglutide market has started to slow after the launch of generic versions. While generics now account for 82% of unit sales, innovator brands such as Wegovy and Ozempic continue to add patients steadily, highlighting sustained demand in the premium segment. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's Mounjaro remains the top-ranked brand by value, intensifying competition in the GLP-1 space. Business Today's Neetu Chandra explains what these trends mean for India's obesity drug market, pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and investors.