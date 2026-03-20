Semaglutide Story Explained: Price Crash, Pharma Race & India Opportunity

In this episode of What’s Hot, Sakshi Batra breaks down the massive shift in India’s weight-loss and diabetes drug market as the patent for semaglutide expires. With this move, multiple pharmaceutical players are entering the space, potentially making these high-demand therapies more affordable and widely accessible. Experts discuss how prices could drop significantly, expanding access beyond metro cities, while also cautioning that these drugs require strict medical supervision and are not suitable for everyone. The show also explores market dynamics, competition among pharma companies, and the emergence of obesity as a standalone treatment segment. Will cheaper drugs transform healthcare access, or bring new risks? Here’s everything you need to know.