Sensex Falls, Nifty Below 24,600 Indices, Sector Performance & Top Traded Stocks

In today’s market wrap, we take a closer look at a lacklustre Tuesday session where the Nifty failed to sustain momentum above 24,700, facing selling pressure despite a brief morning uptick. The index traded within a 170-point range, with banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank dragging it lower, while M&M, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Maruti and Sun Pharma provided some support. The IT sector emerged as a bright spot, led by gains in Sonata Software, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech, even as the Nifty IT index continues to recover from a sharp multi-month decline. We also track buzzing counters such as Anand Rathi Wealth, Fortis Healthcare, Power India and textile stocks like Kitex Garments and AYM Syntex, along with the earnings-driven move in SJVN. With volumes thin and sentiment cautious, the market’s ability to hold 24,600 in the final hour remains key for the bulls.