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Shah Rukh, Salman & Madhuri-Backed Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop Parent Eyes ₹680 Cr IPO

Shah Rukh, Salman & Madhuri-Backed Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop Parent Eyes ₹680 Cr IPO

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026, 9:07 PM IST

Purple Style Labs, the parent company of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, is set to launch its ₹680 crore IPO. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today’s Sakshi Batra, Abhishek Agarwal, Whole-time Director & CEO, discusses the company’s IPO plans, growth strategy, retail expansion, luxury fashion opportunity, designer ecosystem and use of IPO proceeds. The conversation also explores the premiumisation of India’s wedding and occasion-wear market, international expansion and the company’s next phase of growth.

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