Shah Rukh, Salman & Madhuri-Backed Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop Parent Eyes ₹680 Cr IPO

Purple Style Labs, the parent company of Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, is set to launch its ₹680 crore IPO. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today’s Sakshi Batra, Abhishek Agarwal, Whole-time Director & CEO, discusses the company’s IPO plans, growth strategy, retail expansion, luxury fashion opportunity, designer ecosystem and use of IPO proceeds. The conversation also explores the premiumisation of India’s wedding and occasion-wear market, international expansion and the company’s next phase of growth.