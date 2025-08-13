Sharad Avasthi Suggests Stock Ideas That Could Fetch 50–60% Returns Over The Next 2 Years

Market expert Sharad Avasthi shares his top investment ideas for long-term wealth creation, identifying pockets where valuations look attractive despite recent market volatility and consolidation. He sees strong potential in banking, select real estate names like Signature Global, Keystone Realty, and Shigam Properties, and in sectors such as IT and paper. Specific stock ideas include PG Electroplast, benefiting from sustained demand in the cooling segment, and Symphony for its attractive valuations. He also highlights Praj Industries as a promising bet after significant correction. Avasthi suggests a selective, bottom-up approach, buying on corrections, and holding quality names for 2–3 years — with the potential to generate 50–60% returns from current levels.