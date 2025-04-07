Sharad Avasthi’s Bold Stocks Call: These 3 Stocks Could Create Wealth in 12–18 Months

“It’s difficult to find stocks that won’t make you money in the next 12-18 months,” says Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, in this exclusive segment of Market Today on Business Today TV.

Top Stock Ideas from Sharad Avasthi:

Reliance Industries: Looks attractive on SOTP basis, with potential triggers like Jio & Retail listings and green energy ramp-up. Target: ₹1,800–₹1,850.

Tata Motors: Despite JLR concerns, valuations are appealing. All business verticals performing well. Target: ₹1,000.

LIC: Undervalued gem with strong cash flow potential—at current prices, a great long-term bet.

While the short-term may see hiccups, Sharad Avasthi believes now is the time to invest and hold quality names for 12–18 months for solid returns. Watch now as anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar discusses these high-conviction ideas with Sharad Avasthi and what sectors to watch in the current market environment after Trump's tariffs.