Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, shares his top stock picks and sectors to watch following Q4 earnings. He highlights frontline names like UPL, Tata Motors, LIC, and Hero MotoCorp, while also favoring mid-caps such as Akum's Drugs and Alembic Pharma. Avasthi sees strong valuation opportunities in paper stocks like West Coast Paper, TNPL, and JK Paper. He also points to an improving outlook in travel and tourism, recommending MakeMyTrip and Yatra. Listen in