Share Market Closing LIVE Updates: Sensex Nifty LIVE | U.S. Fed Rate Decision | Nifty Rally On Expiry

Benchmark indices closed on a strong note. Nifty closed 169 points up at 25,239 mark on its expiry. Sensex closed 594 points up at 82,380 mark. Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, realty, telecom up 1% each. Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Nestle, Asian Paints. Catch Market closing action with Sakshi Batra in conversation with Sunny Agrawal, DVP, Head of Fundamental Desk, SBI Securities decoding market moves, India, US trade talks and upcoming fed meeting