Share Market LIVE: Nifty Up 4 Months In A Row | Record High In July Or Pause During Q1 Earnings?

Nifty is set to end June with an 800+ point rally — its best monthly close since October 2024! Backed by strong global cues and heavyweight gains in HDFC Bank, Reliance, and ICICI Bank, the index has surged 14.4% over the last four months. PSU banks are roaring back, broader markets are buzzing, and over 20 Nifty 500 stocks have hit record highs. As we step into July and the Q1 earnings season, will the bulls pause or power ahead? Catch market commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar as we decode the market’s momentum, top gainers, and key trends ahead.