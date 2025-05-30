Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Nifty LIVE| Nifty Eyes 25,000 | Defence & PSU Stocks In Focus

As May ends on a strong note, Indian markets are showing signs of continued strength, with the Nifty looking poised to potentially cross the 25,000 mark in June. Despite flat global cues and quiet moves in gold, crude, and bond yields, domestic momentum remains positive. Defence stocks are likely to stay in focus, attracting strong trading interest, while low-ticket PSU stocks continue to see action on the long side. Tech stocks may also witness value buying opportunities. However, it’s important to exercise caution—especially with long-side trades—as markets approach key resistance levels. Preserving profits and managing risk should be the top priority for traders heading into June. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in market commentary