Share Market News: How Are Markets Moving As RBI Keeps The Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.5%? | Nifty LIVE

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 6, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

Indian markets remained under pressure as the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, alongside stable bank and CRR rates, maintaining a neutral stance. While core inflation holds near 4%, Q1 earnings have disappointed, and sentiment is weighed down by looming higher US tariffs on Indian exports from tomorrow. Nifty slipped below its 100-day moving average, marking a six-week losing streak, with Bank Nifty and CNX IT also at multi-month lows. All 19 sectoral indices ended in the red, led by Realty and Alpha 50. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market commentary decoding market moves, also analysing resilience in India’s economy, the upcoming festive season, and government measures to cushion tariff impacts.

