Share Market News LIVE: Sensex Nifty LIVE | GST 2.0 | Insurance Stocks In Focus

Nifty has rallied for the sixth consecutive session, soaring past 25,129 with a gain of 77 points on this weekly expiry Thursday. A sharp boost came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement of a massive GST revamp, slashing five slabs into three and making cars, two-wheelers, and other big-ticket items cheaper. Auto stocks like Maruti, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors are hitting fresh highs, while the Pharma Index is also rebounding strongly with Mankind Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, and Medanta leading the charge. Cement stocks, insurance players, PSU banks, and mid-cap NBFCs are buzzing too, with strong buying interest across sectors. With broader market sentiment turning bullish, all eyes are on how the GST rejig could fuel the next wave of consumer demand and sustain this rally.