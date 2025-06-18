Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Share Market News Live: Sensex Nifty | Zydus Wellness Share | Block Deal | IndusInd Bank Share News

Share Market News Live: Sensex Nifty | Zydus Wellness Share | Block Deal | IndusInd Bank Share News

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

Major block deals on the Dalal street. Zydus Wellness surged over 8% after a massive ₹900 crore block deal where Parag Parikh Mutual Fund picked up a 7.6% stake from Therapsy Care LLP, making it the largest fund investor in the company. Zydus, known for brands like Glucon-D, Complan, and SugarFree, has underperformed in recent years — but this deal could signal a turning point. Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc saw a ₹3,184 crore block deal, and BSE was in focus after SEBI's change in expiry rules. Markets remained flat overall, with profit booking in IT stocks. AB Capital, Max Financial, and MCX hit fresh highs.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended