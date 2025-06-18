Share Market News Live: Sensex Nifty | Zydus Wellness Share | Block Deal | IndusInd Bank Share News

Major block deals on the Dalal street. Zydus Wellness surged over 8% after a massive ₹900 crore block deal where Parag Parikh Mutual Fund picked up a 7.6% stake from Therapsy Care LLP, making it the largest fund investor in the company. Zydus, known for brands like Glucon-D, Complan, and SugarFree, has underperformed in recent years — but this deal could signal a turning point. Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc saw a ₹3,184 crore block deal, and BSE was in focus after SEBI's change in expiry rules. Markets remained flat overall, with profit booking in IT stocks. AB Capital, Max Financial, and MCX hit fresh highs.