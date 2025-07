Nifty Is Expected To Remain Under Pressure As Bulls Stay On The Sidelines Amid Weak Q1 Earnings And Continuous FPI Selling. The Market Has Witnessed Four Consecutive Weeks Of Net Selling In July Following A Four-Month Rally. Traders Continue To Press Sales As Valuations Re-Adjust, While Long Trades Fail To Gain Traction. With Monthly Expiry Approaching, Some Short Covering Could Be Seen On Wednesday And Thursday, But The Overall Sentiment Remains Weak.