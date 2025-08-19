Share Market News: Sensex Nifty LIVE | GST Stocks & Sectors In Focus | GST 2.0

Indian stock markets may consolidate after Monday’s sharp surge, with Nifty finding support around its 21EMA. Analysts see Consumer Durables, Auto and FMCG sectors boosting momentum, while GST rate cuts and a ratings upgrade are likely to lift sentiment further on Dalal Street. A good monsoon is expected to benefit two-wheeler makers and car companies, while decent valuations and a pause in FII selling could aid fresh buying interest. Catch Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar decoding market movement and impacts