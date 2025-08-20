Share Market News: Sensex Nifty LIVE | Trump Tariff | GST Reform 2.0 | India's Rating Upgrade

Markets continue their upward momentum with the Nifty battling 25,000 as GST rate recalibration, ratings upgrade, and RBI’s rate cuts boost sentiment. IT, FMCG, metals, midcaps, and small caps remain strong, with top gainers like TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra. Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS highlights Hero MotoCorp, auto ancillaries, select FMCGs, and real estate as promising bets. Defence stocks, despite recent corrections, remain attractive long-term, while hospital stocks like Apollo show robust growth potential. PSU names such as SBI, PFC, REC, ONGC, and Engineers India also stand out on valuations and dividends. Investors should watch consumption revival, auto demand, and healthcare expansion closely as markets prepare for a possible second-quarter surge.