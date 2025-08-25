Share Market News: Sensex Nifty LIVE Weekly Outlook | PSU, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus | F&O

Dalal Street kicks off a fresh week with a positive sentiment as Nifty enters the final leg of August's F&O expiry. Analysts suggest value buying in auto ancillaries and cement stocks, while PSU counters remain in focus. However, traders must navigate a holiday-shortened week, US tariff deadlines, and PM’s overseas visit. Investment experts advise considering good-quality large-cap funds via SIP or lump sum for steady returns. Catch Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar decoding market moves and sentiment.