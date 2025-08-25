Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Share Market News: Sensex Nifty LIVE Weekly Outlook | PSU, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus | F&O

Share Market News: Sensex Nifty LIVE Weekly Outlook | PSU, Auto, Cement Stocks In Focus | F&O

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 25, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

 

Dalal Street kicks off a fresh week with a positive sentiment as Nifty enters the final leg of August's F&O expiry. Analysts suggest value buying in auto ancillaries and cement stocks, while PSU counters remain in focus. However, traders must navigate a holiday-shortened week, US tariff deadlines, and PM’s overseas visit. Investment experts advise considering good-quality large-cap funds via SIP or lump sum for steady returns. Catch Market Commentary with Shailendra Bhatnagar decoding market moves and sentiment.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended