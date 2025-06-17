Business Today
Share Market News Updates: Defence Continues To Soar. Pharma, Metals Slip. Where Should You Invest?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

Watch BTTV's Market Guru Show — Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Daljeet Kohli, Head of Equity Investments at Roha Asset Managers. A seasoned market expert with over three decades of experience navigating various market cycles, Daljeet highlights that despite recent volatility, corporate earnings are improving. He notes that factors like RBI’s anticipated interest rate cuts and liquidity infusion are set to boost consumption and drive market growth. Daljeet remains optimistic about a bullish market outlook over the next few months, supported by earnings growth, rising consumption, and sustained dollar inflows. He maintains a diversified portfolio across sectors, cautiously avoiding overvalued defense stocks while focusing on select NBFCs, real estate, and consumption-driven companies for long-term gains.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
