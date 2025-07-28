Business Today
Shares Of IEX Continues To Fall On Market Coupling Fears | Here's What Experts Advise On IEX | IEX

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 2:47 PM IST

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock, once a core favourite for investors, is facing significant pressure. Last week, the stock fell by approximately 30-35% over a two-day period. This decline is linked to ongoing concerns about market coupling, which could erode IEX's volumes and challenge its price discovery mechanism. An analyst advises caution, stating it is "better to keep away from the stock for the time being because I think, you know, the markets would definitely like to see the real action when this event happens in January 26." The developments have prompted a reassessment of the company, which was previously viewed as a stable portfolio holding, due to fears of a negative impact on its profitability and business model.

