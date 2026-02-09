Business Today
Shares Of SBI Jumps Nearly 6% In Trade, Post Highest Profit Of ₹21,028 Cr In Q3

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

SBI shares surge nearly 6%, emerging as a key contributor to today’s market rally. Strong earnings performance continues to support the stock, despite management flagging tight liquidity and deposit pressures. Market expert Ambareesh Baliga, sees momentum sustaining in the medium term, driven by expected easing of liquidity and likely consolidation in the PSU banking space. On private sector CAPEX, optimism is building as trade uncertainties ease and new export markets open up, potentially supporting investment activity over the next few quarters.

