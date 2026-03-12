Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain? Sanjay Sinha Decodes Markets

Market volatility is rising as crude oil prices surge and geopolitical tensions escalate. In this insightful conversation, Sanjay Sinha, Founder of Citrus Advisors, explains how investors should navigate the current uncertainty. Sinha highlights three key factors driving markets in the near term - rising crude prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and developments in global conflict zones. With Brent Crude climbing above $100, supply disruptions are becoming a major concern for global economies. However, he also reminds investors that some of India’s biggest market rallies began during periods of crisis, including after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the COVID‑19 pandemic. According to him, the current volatility could present a powerful long-term wealth-creation opportunity for patient investors.