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Should You Avoid Ola Electric Stock Now? Vinit Bolinjkar Issues Big Warning For Investors

Should You Avoid Ola Electric Stock Now? Vinit Bolinjkar Issues Big Warning For Investors

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 2:54 PM IST

Ola Electric stock is under the spotlight as market expert Vinit Bolinjkar raises serious concerns about its future. Despite the buzz around EVs in India, he believes Ola Electric has “lost the plot” due to weak product visibility, promoter stake selling, and declining investor trust. The stock has already corrected sharply from its highs, falling nearly 70%, and experts warn that further upside may be limited. While the broader two-wheeler and EV space remains strong with players like Hero, TVS, and Bajaj, Ola Electric may struggle to keep up. Should investors avoid the stock at current levels? Watch this detailed analysis before making your next move in the EV sector.

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