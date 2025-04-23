Should You Bet Big On Housing Finance Companies Amid Rate Cut?

In this episode of Daily Calls, Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, shares his expert view on the housing finance sector, which is currently in focus due to the recent interest rate cuts by the RBI. With banks and NBFCs following suit, the expectation is that lower interest rates will drive demand for home loans, thereby benefiting housing finance companies. Jatin evaluates four prominent players in the space — Bajaj Housing Finance, Home First Finance, LIC Housing Finance, and Awas Financiers — and highlights LIC Housing Finance as his top recommendation. He notes that the stock has formed a strong technical base around the ₹490–₹500 levels and is poised for an upward move towards ₹725 in the short to medium term. Additionally, Jatin suggests that investors with an interest in this sector should also consider realty stocks, which are showing promising technical setups amid the current market momentum.