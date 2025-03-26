scorecardresearch
Should You Buy NCC & KNR Construction? | Expert Opinion By Prashanth Tapse

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, shares his expert take on two key construction stocks — NCC and KNR Construction. He offers a detailed analysis of their current valuations, ideal entry points, and target prices. For NCC, Prashanth recommends entering at around ₹205–208, with a medium to long-term target of ₹250–260. As for KNR Construction, he advises investors to wait for a dip and consider buying around ₹215–220 for better value

