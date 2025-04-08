Should You Cut Small & Mid Cap Exposure Now? Gaurav Dua’s Warning Amid Trade War Escalation

Are small-cap and micro-cap stocks on the verge of a meltdown? Gaurav Dua, Head of Capital Market Strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, shares his expert analysis on the outlook for the broader market amid rising global trade tensions and ongoing volatility. In this edition of Market Today on Business Today TV, Gaurav Dua explains why small-cap and micro-cap valuations remain uncomfortable, why the recent rally could be a good opportunity to lighten exposure, and why investors should shift focus to large-cap stocks for a better risk-reward equation. With over 17–18 months of one-way rally now showing signs of fatigue, he cautions that the next 6–8 months may remain challenging for smaller stocks. Watch the full conversation for key insights before making your next investment move. As global trade tensions rise, what’s the best investment strategy for Indian equity markets? Gaurav Dua, Head – Capital Market Strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, joins us on Market Today to decode the outlook for small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks.

