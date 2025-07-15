Should You Exit Large IT Stocks? A Look At TCS, HCL & Market Trends

India’s top IT firms, TCS and HCL Technologies, have kicked off the earnings season with rather muted results—raising concerns over margin pressures, sluggish growth and uncertainty around deal closures. In this video, market expert G. Chokkalingam, Founder and MD of Equinomics Research, shares his analysis of the current state of the IT sector and why large-cap IT stocks may continue to underperform in the short to medium term. He highlights the structural challenges facing major IT players and explains why investors should consider shifting their focus to small and mid-cap IT companies, which could benefit from industry consolidation, potential takeover interest, and better growth prospects.