Should You Invest In Anthem Biosciences IPO? Top Management Answers Key Investor Questions

Anthem Biosciences has launched its much-anticipated ₹3,395 crore IPO, open for subscription from July 14 to 16. In this exclusive conversation, Ajay Bhardwaj, Chairman, MD & CEO and Gawir Baig, CFO of Anthem Biosciences break down the company’s strategy, IPO structure, and what it means for investors. With a price band of ₹540–570 per share and no fresh issue component, the entire offer is an Offer For Sale (OFS). The management shares insights on valuation, investor interest, and future growth plans. Should you invest in this IPO? Don’t miss this deep dive into key numbers and retail investor opportunities.