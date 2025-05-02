Should You Invest In Bonds Amid Rising Geo-Political Tensions?

With geopolitical tensions on the rise, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, many investors are re-evaluating their strategies. In uncertain times, bonds often emerge as a safer, more stable investment option compared to volatile equities or low-yield fixed deposits. In this insightful conversation, Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds.com, explains why bonds could be a smart addition to your portfolio right now. From understanding bond yields to choosing the right type of bond, Goenka offers practical tips for both new and experienced investors. Watch as we explore whether this is the right moment to shift focus from stocks and FDs to bonds.