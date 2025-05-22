Should You Save Funds For NSE IPO Or Invest In Stocks Like BSE, CDSL Available In Secondary Markets?

Swati Hotkar, AVP of Technical Research at Nirmal Bang, shares her insights on the current capital markets. She highlights the impressive rally witnessed by the BSE, which surged from around 5400 to 7500 in a non-stop move. While profit booking is inevitable, Swati advises long-term investors with sufficient holding capacity to maintain their positions, as the stock could soon enter the five-digit range.

For those seeking opportunities beyond the BSE, CDSL emerges as a promising stock at its current market price of approximately ₹1450. Though not directly comparable to the BSE at present, CDSL is firmly on the radar due to its strong technical formation—a rounding pattern on the weekly chart—and the successful clearing of key retracement levels. This technical strength suggests a potential move towards the ₹1700 target.

Investors who have booked profits from the BSE and are considering redeployment may find CDSL attractive, especially on dips towards ₹1300 or ₹1250. Swati’s expert view positions CDSL as a strategic pick in the capital markets for those looking to capitalise on emerging opportunities.