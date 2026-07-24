Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Should You Subscribe? Indo-MIM CEO & CFO Decode The IPO, Business & Growth Roadmap

Should You Subscribe? Indo-MIM CEO & CFO Decode The IPO, Business & Growth Roadmap

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 3:28 PM IST

Indo-MIM, the global leader in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology, is launching its ₹3,811 crore IPO, and Business Today Television brings you an exclusive conversation with Krishna Chivukula Jr., Whole-time Director & CEO, and P. Balasubramanian, VP-Finance & CFO. In this special interview, the management discusses the company's IPO, growth strategy, global manufacturing footprint, export opportunities, anchor investor response and future expansion plans. With the world's largest installed MIM capacity, 15 manufacturing facilities and over 1,100 customers across industries like automotive, defence, medical and aerospace, Indo-MIM is one of the biggest manufacturing IPOs of the year. Watch this exclusive interview to understand the company's business model, competitive edge and what lies ahead after the public issue.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended