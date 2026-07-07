Siddhartha Khemka Explained Why These Stocks May Stay Under Pressure

In this market strategy discussion, the research view highlights sectors that may remain under pressure in the near term. IT continues to be seen as an underweight area, with limited upside expectations for now. Oil marketing companies are also flagged as vulnerable, as rising crude oil prices can hurt profitability and increase earnings risks. Cement remains a neutral to underweight call, despite steady volume growth, because elevated input costs could compress margins. This video breaks down why analysts are cautious on these sectors, what investors should watch in crude trends, cost pressures, profitability, and margin outlook, and how sector allocation can shape portfolio decisions. If you follow Indian stock market news, Nifty sector trends, earnings impact, and investment strategy, this analysis offers a clear view on where caution may be needed before taking fresh long positions in the current market environment today.