Silver Beats Gold In 2025—Is It Time To Add More Silver | Insight From Vandana Bharti, SMC Global

Silver prices have surged over 30% in 2025 so far, hitting record highs and outperforming gold. As the precious metal edges closer to the ₹2 lakh mark, many investors are wondering whether this rally has more steam left or if a correction is on the horizon. In this episode of our business show, we speak with Vandana Bharti, Head of Commodity Research at SMC Global Securities, to decode the current momentum in the silver market.

From global triggers and dollar strength to investment strategies tailored for retail investors, Vandana Bharti shares her expert insights on where silver and gold are headed next. Should you buy, hold, or exit at these levels? What role will macroeconomic factors play in shaping commodity trends in the coming months?

