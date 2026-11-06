SKF India (Industrial) Q2 Results | Top Management On Growth, Industrial Demand And Expansion

SKF India (Industrials) reported 28.3% year-on-year revenue growth to about ₹1,043 crore in Q2, while profit before tax rose 32.6% to approximately ₹134 crore. In this Business Today earnings conversation, CFO Ashish Sarawad explains the drivers behind the quarter, including wind, heavy industries, distribution, exports and sales to the company’s sister business. He says growth excluding that contribution was around 17%, and discusses the company’s ambition to outpace GDP growth and inflation without offering specific guidance. The interview examines demand prospects across wind, agriculture, general machinery, pumps and motors, as well as the outlook for the second half of FY27. Sarawad also highlights key risks for investors: rising oil and steel costs, plus rupee depreciation, which can increase imported product costs. Watch for insights into SKF India Industrials’ revenue mix, OEM and aftermarket strategy, domestic focus, export opportunities and the external factors that could shape margins and growth.