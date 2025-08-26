Business Today
Slowing Growth, Tepid Earnings, FII Sales: What Lies Ahead For Dalal Street?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 26, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

 

In an exclusive Market Guru series, Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Sandeep Bansal, Deputy CIO at ASK Investment Managers, shares his insights on India’s market outlook, the impact of GST rate rationalization, and rising US tariffs on Indian exports. He highlights that the ASK Growth Portfolio has delivered an impressive 18% CAGR since 2001, driven by a focus on quality businesses, sustainable growth, and the power of compounding. Bansal explains why ASK prefers a large-cap tilt in its portfolios while remaining selective in mid- and small-cap picks. He also discusses the expected boost from GST cuts, income tax benefits, and strong domestic consumption in the coming quarters. Additionally, he touches upon key sectors such as banking, cement, defense, and consumer discretionary while maintaining a cautious stance on IT services amid global uncertainties.

