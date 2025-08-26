Slowing Growth, Tepid Earnings, FII Sales: What Lies Ahead For Dalal Street?

In an exclusive Market Guru series, Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Sandeep Bansal, Deputy CIO at ASK Investment Managers, shares his insights on India’s market outlook, the impact of GST rate rationalization, and rising US tariffs on Indian exports. He highlights that the ASK Growth Portfolio has delivered an impressive 18% CAGR since 2001, driven by a focus on quality businesses, sustainable growth, and the power of compounding. Bansal explains why ASK prefers a large-cap tilt in its portfolios while remaining selective in mid- and small-cap picks. He also discusses the expected boost from GST cuts, income tax benefits, and strong domestic consumption in the coming quarters. Additionally, he touches upon key sectors such as banking, cement, defense, and consumer discretionary while maintaining a cautious stance on IT services amid global uncertainties.