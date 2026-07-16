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Small Cap Stock To Watch: Why This Stock Could Be A Strong Long-Term Investment Pick

Small Cap Stock To Watch: Why This Stock Could Be A Strong Long-Term Investment Pick

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 3:30 PM IST

Jaro Education is emerging as a promising small-cap stock with a differentiated business model in higher education and skill development. The company partners with leading institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and global universities, to provide end-to-end online education solutions. Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, highlights Jaro Education's consistent profitability, dividend-paying track record, and strong value proposition despite challenges in the broader edtech sector. With a scalable business model, premium student offerings, and a relatively small market capitalization, the company could offer long-term growth potential for investors looking at quality small-cap opportunities.

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