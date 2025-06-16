Business Today
Smart Mid & Smallcap Investing Tips from Abhishek Basumallick | Share Market News

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

As mid and smallcap indices show signs of recovery, retail investors are wondering if it's the right time to dive in — or hold back. But should you be chasing index performance at all? Abhishek Basumallick, Co-Founder and Fund Manager at Shree Rama Managers PMS, shares why index-based investing may not be the smartest route in the current market cycle. He argues that true returns come from selective stock-picking and understanding the long-term growth of underlying businesses. With indices heavily weighted towards certain sectors like financials, a broader portfolio could underperform the benchmark. For retail investors, the key is clarity, patience, and a focus on absolute growth over 3–5 years, not short-term index movements.

