scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Sneha Poddar’s Bullish Picks After Market Fall | What To Buy Now?

Feedback

Sneha Poddar’s Bullish Picks After Market Fall | What To Buy Now?

 

In this episode of Daily Calls, Sneha Poddar, Vice President and Research Analyst at MOFSL, shares her top 3 stock picks during the recent market dip — stocks that offer strong value and potential upside as the recovery sets in. Sneha highlights: Varun Beverages (VBL) – With soaring temperatures and attractive valuations post-correction, VBL stands to benefit from rising beverage demand. Trent – A rare correction in a high-quality retail stock. With rising disposable incomes, fashion retail is poised to perform. Indigo – Travel demand remains strong with no signs of slowing. Lower ATF prices and peak summer season give Indigo a major tailwind. These are sectors backed by seasonal strength, strong consumer trends, and improving fundamentals.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement