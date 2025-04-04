Sneha Poddar’s Bullish Picks After Market Fall | What To Buy Now?

In this episode of Daily Calls, Sneha Poddar, Vice President and Research Analyst at MOFSL, shares her top 3 stock picks during the recent market dip — stocks that offer strong value and potential upside as the recovery sets in. Sneha highlights: Varun Beverages (VBL) – With soaring temperatures and attractive valuations post-correction, VBL stands to benefit from rising beverage demand. Trent – A rare correction in a high-quality retail stock. With rising disposable incomes, fashion retail is poised to perform. Indigo – Travel demand remains strong with no signs of slowing. Lower ATF prices and peak summer season give Indigo a major tailwind. These are sectors backed by seasonal strength, strong consumer trends, and improving fundamentals.