Sobha Share Price: Should You Buy This Stock Post Q1 Results? Expert Decode

Sobha reported a strong Q1 performance, with net profit jumping to ₹51 crore from ₹14 crore a year ago, while revenue surged 50% year-on-year to ₹1,278 crore. EBITDA and operating margins also improved significantly, driving a sharp rally in the stock after the results. However, Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes investors should wait for a decisive breakout above the ₹1,600–1,700 range before considering Sobha. Instead, he prefers Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers as his top picks in the real estate sector, citing stronger fundamentals and better growth visibility. Watch the full expert analysis to know which real estate stocks offer the best investment opportunities.