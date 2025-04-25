Business Today
News
bt tv
market today
Soft Upstream, Strong Charts! Reliance Q4: What Experts Say

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 25, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 25, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Ahead of Reliance Industries’ Q4 results, top market experts Mayuresh Joshi and Mitesh Panchal share their outlook on the stock’s performance. While the upstream and downstream businesses are expected to remain soft fundamentally, technical indicators are signalling a potential breakout. With the stock testing a key resistance around ₹1330, experts foresee an upside of 5–10% in the coming days, possibly targeting ₹1500 if levels are breached. Traders are advised to consider out-of-the-money or at-the-money call options for participation, as this strategy offers defined risk.

TAGS:
