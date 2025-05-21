Business Today
Solar Industries Q4 Results: Revenue Rose 35% To Rs 2167 Cr, EBIDTA Up 52%

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 21, 2025,
  • Updated May 21, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Solar Industries delivered a strong Q4 FY25 performance, with consolidated net profit soaring 37% year-on-year to ₹346 crore, compared to ₹235.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 35% to ₹2,167 crore during the January–March period, driven by robust demand across domestic and global markets. The defence and mining segments contributed significantly to this growth. The company also declared a ₹10 per share dividend. Solar Industries’ leadership attributed the strong results to strategic expansion and operational efficiency. Watch Manish Nuwal, MD & CEO, as he shares insights on Q4 results and the company’s future plans.

