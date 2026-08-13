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Solar Industries Stock Hits Record High: Expert Flags Valuation, Suggests Buying On Dips

Solar Industries Stock Hits Record High: Expert Flags Valuation, Suggests Buying On Dips

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 5:17 PM IST

Solar Industries posted strong earnings, with profit rising 93% and revenue jumping 70%, while margins also expanded. The stock hit a record high following the results. Market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay says Solar Industries has performed exceptionally well in the defence and explosives space and has outperformed its peers. However, he remains cautious about the stock’s current valuation and does not recommend buying at these levels. For long-term investors, Bandyopadhyay suggests using a market correction or sharp dip as an opportunity to accumulate the stock. He remains positive on the company’s long-term growth story and defence-related prospects.

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