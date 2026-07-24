Sona Comstar Q1 Results | Profit Jumps 47%, EV Business Drives Record Revenue

Sona Comstar has delivered a strong start to FY27 with record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating market expectations despite a challenging global environment. In this exclusive conversation, MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh discusses the key drivers behind the company's robust Q1 performance, the rapid growth of its electric vehicle business, and why battery electric vehicles now account for a significant share of its automotive revenue. He also shares his outlook on global EV adoption, the impact of geopolitical uncertainty, and how the company plans to sustain long-term growth through innovation and disciplined execution.

The interview also explores Sona Comstar's ambitious 'Sona Comstar 2.0' strategy, which aims to grow revenue tenfold by FY35. Vivek Vikram Singh explains the company's expansion beyond the automotive sector into robotics, physical AI, aerospace and railways, highlighting how its precision engineering capabilities position it for future opportunities. He also discusses the strategic partnership with Denso, the potential of the high-voltage EV powertrain market, margin expectations, acquisition strategy and the company's long-term vision. Watch the full interview for exclusive insights into Sona Comstar's growth roadmap and the trends shaping the future of mobility.