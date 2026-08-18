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Specialty Chemicals, Pharma & Metals: Top Stocks To Watch Amid India’s Domestic Growth Story

Specialty Chemicals, Pharma & Metals: Top Stocks To Watch Amid India’s Domestic Growth Story

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 1:38 PM IST

Specialty chemicals, pharma and metals are emerging as key areas for investors looking beyond financial stocks. Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, highlighted Navin Fluorine, SRF, Jubilant Ingrevia and Laurus Labs for their strong earnings and management commentary, with demand from Europe supporting small molecules. Selective pharma names are also being viewed as potential opportunities on market declines. In metals, Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta remain in focus as aluminium and copper prices gain globally. Hindalco and JSW Steel could be considered on declines. Investors should track earnings, global commodity prices and company-specific developments before making investment decisions.

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