Stock Market Bleeds On Friday | Axis, HDFC, Kotak Drag Nifty Private Bank Index

In today’s episode of Market Commentary, anchor Shail Bhatnagar delves into the sharp decline witnessed across Indian markets. The Nifty slipped below the 25,000 mark while the Sensex dropped over 580 points, as a broad-based sell-off gripped investors. Financial stocks bore the brunt of the fall, with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank weighing heavily on the indices. The Nifty Private Bank index saw a significant dip, pulling the market lower alongside underperformance in the auto, FMCG and pharma sectors. Mid- and small-cap stocks also came under intense pressure, although metal stocks managed to stay in the green.

Shail analyses the key drivers behind this market weakness, breaks down sectoral trends, and shares what investors should watch in the sessions ahead. Whether you’re a retail investor or a market enthusiast, this edition provides a comprehensive view of the current market mood and the potential road ahead.