Stock Market Bounce Back: Sunny Agrawal On Sectors To Watch & Investment Strategies

Sunny Agrawal, DVP & Head of Fundamental Desk at SBI Securities, shares insights on the market's smart rebound post-Holi. He attributes the rally to favorable factors like a weaker dollar index, lower crude oil prices, RBI’s liquidity infusion, and tax cuts. He believes global funds are reallocating to India, making valuations attractive. Agrawal sees sustained momentum for 2-3 weeks and expects smart money to chase quality stocks. He remains bullish on NBFCs, housing finance, auto ancillary, and travel sectors, highlighting stocks like ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lumax Auto, and Chalet Hotels as potential winners in the current market rally.