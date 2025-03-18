scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
Stock Market Bounce Back: Sunny Agrawal On Sectors To Watch & Investment Strategies

Feedback

Stock Market Bounce Back: Sunny Agrawal On Sectors To Watch & Investment Strategies

Sunny Agrawal, DVP & Head of Fundamental Desk at SBI Securities, shares insights on the market's smart rebound post-Holi. He attributes the rally to favorable factors like a weaker dollar index, lower crude oil prices, RBI’s liquidity infusion, and tax cuts. He believes global funds are reallocating to India, making valuations attractive. Agrawal sees sustained momentum for 2-3 weeks and expects smart money to chase quality stocks. He remains bullish on NBFCs, housing finance, auto ancillary, and travel sectors, highlighting stocks like ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lumax Auto, and Chalet Hotels as potential winners in the current market rally.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement